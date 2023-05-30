Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged lower against the US dollar in the forex market. The strengthening of the US currency weighed upon the Indian rupee. But, the falling crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund inflows capped the fall in the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened flat at 82.63 against the US dollar. Later, it touched 82.67, registering a fall of 4 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the Indian rupee closed at 82.63 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.09% to 104.30. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,758.16 crore.