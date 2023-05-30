In Shivamogga five people detained after crowd beats Hindu man for dropping off Muslim classmate

In Shivamogga, Karnataka, five men have been detained on suspicion of beating a 20-year-old Hindu man after dropping off his 19-year-old Muslim classmate.

After sending his Muslim female classmate off at home, the Hindu guy, Vinay Kumar, told police that he was stopped by five persons as he travelled to Kalandar Nagar in Badravathi. ‘They questioned why I was going with a Muslim girl when I revealed my name. My face, left eye, leg, and back were all attacked,’ Vinay Kumar stated.

In his letter of complaint, Kumar said that ‘a man, Mizan Khan, jumped to our rescue and took us to hospital for treatment.’ When they attempted to save Vinay Kumar, his two companions Yashavantha (19) and Abhi (20) were also beaten by the mob.

The five men have been detained in accordance with Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in the prosecution of the common object of that assembly), and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt).