In Telangana’s Warangal, 18 quacks arrested for operating sex determination, abortion racket

Up to 18 members of a group operating an illegal sex determination and abortion racket in Warangal, Telangana, have been detained by the police.

Three scanners, ten cell phones, and Rs. 73,000 in cash were also seized by police from the illegally operating unit in Venkateshwara Colony, Gopalpur.

According to the police, some of the gang members are still missing. Police got a report regarding certain people doing illegal sex determination, said Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath.

‘We were also told that on coming to know that the baby was a girl, they were conducting abortions,’ he said.

‘The main accused of the gang is Vemula Praveen, who earlier worked at the scanning centre as a technician. He, along with his wife, Sandhyarani, took a house on rent at Venkateshwara Colony, Gopalpur, under the limits of KUC Police Station and started running an illegal sex determination scanning centre via portable scanners, secretly,’ he said.

He claimed that Praveen had established secret connections with hospitals, a few doctors, and other health care workers.