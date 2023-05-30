Indian Railways extends service of this special train

New Delhi:The Indian Railways has extended the service of a special train. The national transporter extended the service of a summer special train between Telangana’s Hyderabad and Bihar’s Raxaul via Jharkhand.

Train number 07051, the Hyderabad-Raxaul Summer Special, was scheduled until May 27. It has now been decided to increase its frequency by running it every Saturday from June 3 to June 24 for a total of four additional rounds.

Train with number 07052, the Raxaul-Hyderabad Summer Special, is currently running between Raxaul and Hyderabad until May 30. Its operations will be increased by running it every Tuesday from June 6 to June 27 for a total of four additional rounds.

These summer special trains halts at Hatia, Ranchi, Muri, Bokaro Steel City, Chandrapura, Dhanbad, Chittaranjan, Madhupur and Jasidih railway stations in Jharkhand. The train has 12 sleeper coaches, 2 general coaches, 5 AC III coaches and 2 AC II coaches.