ISRO chairman S Somanath reveals launch date of Chandrayaan-3

Sriharikota: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath revealed more about the launch of Indi’s Moon Mission- Chandrayaan-3. He said that Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July this year. He made these remarks after the successful launch of the second-generation navigation satellite NSV-01 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

‘I am very confident.The lesson is very simple. Learn from the past, and do what is possible with your capacity. Failures may happen. There are a thousand reasons for a rocket to fail. Even today, this mission could have failed. But we have to do what is needed to be done,’ said S Somanath.

The Chandraayan-3 mission consists of an indigenous lander module a propulsion module and a rover. It will be launched by the LVM3 rocket from SDSC SHAR centre in Sriharikota. The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration till 100 km lunar orbit.