JioCinema announced multi-year agreement with NBCUniversal

On Monday, Viacom18’s streaming portal JioCinema announced a multi-year deal with NBCUniversal (NBCU) to deliver many NBCU films and TV shows to India. The news comes just a month after JioCinema announced that it will be the new home for HBO and Warner Bros content in the country beginning in May. Viewers will be able to experience titles from NBCU’s world-renowned content portfolio, which is supported by production entities and brands such as Universal Television, Universal International Studios, Sky Studios, DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures, and Focus Features, according to the agreement. Beginning in June, NBCU’s programming will be housed in a Peacock-branded hub on JioCinema’s newly announced ‘JioCinema Premium’ SVOD (subscription video on demand) tier.

Peacock Originals will be available to Indian subscribers through this service, including “Bel-Air,” a dramatic reimagining of the ’90s comedy series starring Will Smith, and “The Calling,” an investigative drama series directed and executive produced by Oscar winner Barry Levinson, and co-composed by Oscar winners Hans Zimmer and Steve Mazzaro. Movies from the superhit “Despicable Me/Minions” and “Fast” franchises, including the recently released “Fast X,” as well as “The Super Mario Bros Movie,” voiced by Chris Pratt, and Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated IMAX-shot epic thriller “Oppenheimer,” will also be added to the service in the future. Fans of reality television may watch unscripted shows like “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Vanderpump Rules” on NBCU.

The DreamWorks Animation schedule will include the Oscar-nominated “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and the sci-fi horror feature “M3GAN” from James Wan and Blumhouse. This agreement also includes critically acclaimed and fan favorite series from NBCU’s extensive collection, such as “Downton Abbey”, “Suits”, “The Office”, “Parks and Recreation” and “The Mindy Project”.