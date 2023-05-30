Manish Sisodia denied bail in Delhi excise policy scam

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in the Delhi excise policy scam, being investigated by the CBI, was dismissed by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma cited the gravity of the allegations against Sisodia as the reason for denying him legal relief.

The court expressed concerns over the possibility of witness tampering if Sisodia were to be released on bail, considering his influential status. The CBI arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-defunct Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. Sisodia had challenged the trial court’s decision to reject his bail plea, with the court stating that he played a significant role in the purported “scam” and the associated criminal conspiracy involving substantial kickbacks. Additionally, Sisodia is also under custody in a money laundering case related to the matter.