Police: Accused in Shahbad Dairy Murder Enraged by Break-Up, Planned Crime

Preliminary investigation into the tragic murder of a minor girl in Shahbad Dairy, northwest Delhi, has revealed that the accused, Sahil (20), acted out of rage following his break-up with the victim. According to the police, a heated argument between them the previous day triggered the horrifying incident. Sahil was apprehended in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, after his father received a call from his aunt, whose location was traced.

The authorities suspect Sahil’s motive stemmed from his belief that the victim was involved with her ex-boyfriend, and he had previously threatened her. In a brutal act, Sahil stabbed the 16-year-old girl over 20 times and bludgeoned her to death with a cement slab, leaving 34 injury marks on her body, including a ruptured skull. The final autopsy report is pending. Sahil had evaded capture by turning off his phone and fleeing to his aunt’s house in Bulandshahr. However, his sudden arrival was reported to the police, leading to his arrest. Further interrogation will be conducted upon his return to Delhi. The incident was reported with a delay of about 25 minutes, as no bystanders called the police. Instead, a police informer alerted the authorities, prompting a swift response. The victim had been staying with a friend named Neetu for the past 15 days, informing her parents accordingly.