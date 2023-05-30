President Murmu to visit Suriname and Serbia next month

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Suriname beginning June 4, her first visit since taking office in July last year, the Ministry of External Affairs stated on Monday. Murmu will hold bilateral talks with her Suriname counterpart, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, and will be the chief guest during celebrations marking the 150th anniversary of Indian settlement in the South American country. The President will be in Suriname until June 6, visiting historical and cultural sites and meeting members of the Indian community and diaspora. “President Murmu’s visit to Suriname marks her first State visit since taking office last year,” the MEA stated in a statement.

Santokhi was in India in January this year as a guest of honour for the 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas and had met Murmu. On the second leg of her tour, Murmu will be on a state visit to Serbia from June 7, the first-ever by a head of state from either side, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement. The first ship carrying 452 Indian labourers arrived in Suriname’s capital Paramaribo on June 5, 1873. Most of the labourers hailed from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The Indians, who arrived in Suriname as contract labourers for plantations, have maintained their connection with their roots in India.

Murmu will meet with President Aleksandar Vucic, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, and Speaker of the National Assembly Vladimir Orlic in Serbia.

The President will also speak at a business event and meet with members of the Indian community. “The President’s state visit to Serbia is the first-ever visit by a Head of State from either side and reflects India’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral trade, economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties,” the MEA said in a statement.