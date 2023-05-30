Private sector bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits

Mumbai: Private sector lender in the country, HDFC Bank has launched two special fixed deposits offering higher interest rates. These special schemes will be available for a limited period.

‘Presenting, HDFC Bank Special Edition Fixed Deposits. Enjoy HIGHER FD Rates @7.20% on tenure 35 months and @7.25% on tenure 55 months. What’s more? Senior Citizen benefits 0.50% EXTRA!…So Hurry! Valid for Limited Period only!’ reads the bank’s notification.

Also Read: ndian Railways announces special trains from New Delhi to these cities: Full list

HDFC Bank is now offering 3% interest rates on fixed deposits maturing between 7 and 29 days. Deposits maturing between 30 and 45 days will earn an interest rate of 3.50% and term deposits of tenure of 46 days to less than 6 months will get an interest rate of 4.50%.

For a tenure of six months and one day to less than nine months, HDFC Bank offers an interest rate of 5.75% and for deposits maturing between nine months and one day to less than one year will get an interest rate of 6%.

HDFC Bank has introduced a special edition FD with a 35-month term that offers an interest rate of 7.20% for regular citizens and 7.25% on a 4-year, 7-month term that is also a special edition FD with a 55-month term. The bank will pay 7% on tenures on other remaining tenures.