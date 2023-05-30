Union Forest Minister says, representatives of Cheetah Revival Project to travel to Namibia, South Africa for study

Officials participating in the cheetah recovery effort will travel to Namibia and South Africa for study trips, according to Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav, whose country is where the cats were transported to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park.

Yadav stated he would visit the KNP, which is situated in the Sheopur district, on June 6 during his meeting with MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Monday.

According to the Union minister, funds and other logistical support necessary for the safety, preservation, and regeneration of felines would be provided.

Notably, since March of this year, six cheetahs died at the KNP. Early this month, Jwala the cheetah lost three of her four cubs. Sasha, a translocated Namibian cheetah, died on March 27 from a kidney condition, while Uday, a South African cheetah, died on April 13.

Cheetah Daksha, who had been imported from South Africa, died away from her injuries on May 9 after a combative encounter with a male cheetah after an attempt at mating.

Cheetahs are being prepared for a new home at the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in MP, according to Yadav, who also noted that the KNP has fewer cheetahs than it can accommodate. The tragic deaths of the three cheetah cubs upset CM Chouhan, he claimed.

Although cheetah cubs survival rates are dismal globally, he claimed that his administration would do everything in its power to safeguard the safety of the great cats.

On September 17 of last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took eight Namibian cheetahs, five of which were female and three of which were male, to the KNP and released them into designated enclosures as a part of a comprehensive programme for the species’ restoration.

Later, in February of this year, 12 cheetahs—seven males and five females—were transported to the national park from South Africa.