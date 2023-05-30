Urban Climate Film Festival will begin from June 3

Sixteen films from 12 nations will be exhibited at the Urban Climate Film Festival, which will take place in the city from June 3-5, to educate audiences about the environmental, social, and economic effects of climate change on urban areas. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the French Development Agency (AFD), the European Union, and the New Town Kolkata Green Smart City Corporation Limited are all supporting the festival. The film festival is being held at Nazrul Tirtha in New Town, a satellite township near the metropolis, as part of the CITIIS (City Investments to Innovate Integrate and Sustain) programme, which is part of the U20 (G20’s urban track). The festival’s goals are to use the powerful medium of film to educate audiences about the environmental, social, and economic impacts of climate change on urban settlements, to start conversations about building climate-resilient cities and invite public input, and to encourage citizens to engage in “environmentally responsible behaviors in line with the U20 priority areas,” according to a spokesperson for the organizing committee.

The event will also commemorate World Environment Day on June 5 with a special closing ceremony attended by the Consul General of France in Kolkata, Didier Talpain, according to a spokesman. The festival’s global call for entry garnered an extraordinary response, with 150 films submitted from 20 countries. A jury deliberated on these. On March 24, the Alliance Française in New Delhi hosted the inaugural Urban Climate Film Festival. Following a successful run in Delhi, the festival moved to Mumbai and was hosted by the Alliance Française de Bombay. The festival in Delhi and Mumbai included a handpicked selection of films by a varied group of directors from India, France, Iran, and the United States. Panel talks and special sessions with filmmakers were held in addition to the screenings.