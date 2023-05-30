Vivo launches Y78 5G: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo launched its Vivo Y78 5G in Singapore. The phone already debuted in China earlier this month. The company is yet to announce plans to launch this handset in India. Vivo Y78 5G will be sold in 2 colours- Dreamy Gold and Flare Black. The pricing for the phone has also not been revealed by the company.

The dual-SIM enabled Vivo smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 13, which is based on Android 13. The Vivo Y78 5G sports a 6.78-inch (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with curved edges. The capacitive multi-touch display has a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1,300 nits. It is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The device equipped with a 64-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation. This is accompanied by a dual 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calls, the handset houses a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options on the phone include dual SIM, 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset also supports NFC and OTG features. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge support.