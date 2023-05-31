Banks to remain shut for 12 days in June: Full list

Mumbai: Banks in the country will remain closed for 12 days in June. This includes second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Some of the holidays in the list are specific to certain states only. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays. In the month of June,banks will remain closed in numerous states due to festivities such as Rath Yatra, Kharchi Puja, and Eid ul Azha. Regional holidays are decided by respective state governments.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Also Read: Fuel prices for June announced

Bank Holidays in June 2023 are as follows:

June 4, 2023: Sunday.

June 10, 2023: Second Saturday.

June 11, 2023: Sunday

June 15, 2023: Mizoram and Odisha will experience bank closures on account of Raja Sankranti.

June 18, 2023: Sunday.

June 20, 2023: Rath Yatra will lead to bank closures in Odisha.

June 24, 2023: Fourth Saturday

June 25, 2023: Sunday

June 26, 2023: Kharchi Puja will lead to bank closures in Tripura.

June 28, 2023: Eid Ul Azha prompts bank closures in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir.

June 29, 2023: On the occasion of Eid ul Azha, banks will be closed in other states.

June 30, 2023: Reema Eid Ul Azha will result in bank closures in Mizoram and Odisha.