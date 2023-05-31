Expo City Dubai announces revised timings

Dubai: Expo City in Dubai has announced revised timing during summer. The revised timings will be in effect from June 15 to September 15 this year.

Terra – the sustainability pavilion, Alif – the mobility pavilion, Women’s pavilion, Vision pavilion and stories of nations pavilion will be open from 12pm to 8pm. The last entry for Terra, Alif and Women’s pavilions is 7.15pm whereas for Vision and Stories of Nation it is 7.30pm.

Garden in the Sky will operate from 6pm to 10pm with the last entry at 9.45pm. The children’s playground will also be open from 6pm to 10pm.