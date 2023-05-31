Health benefits of eating blueberries

Studies show that eating a cup of blueberries a day can reduce the risk of heart disease. As per researchers, daily intake of blueberries and other berries rich in vitamin K can reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, and diabetes. A team at the University of East Anglia in Britain has revealed this.

Blueberries are a powerhouse of antioxidants. These will protect the body from cancer and digestive problems. Flavonoids present in blueberries have anti-inflammatory properties. These also help in boosting the immune system.

Studies also show that regular consumption of blueberries can help improve brain health. Blueberries improve memory and reduce the risk of brain diseases like Parkinson’s by 40%. Nutritionists say that blueberries can also improve memory in children.

Blueberries also help regulate blood sugar levels. Blueberries are very helpful in reducing belly fat. Blueberries also contain vitamin C and are good for skin health.