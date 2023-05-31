Here is full list of countries that offer visa-free entry to Indians

New Delhi: Indian nationals will get access to 60 visa-free destinations around the world. The Indian passport is ranked 81st in Henley and Partners’ Passport Index, which compares the visa-free access of 199 different passports to 227 travel destinations.
List of visa-free countries for Indian passport holders:
Albania (Indian nationals require a visa for Albania. However, UAE residents with a 10-year Golden Visa may travel to the country without a visa)
Qatar
Oman
Jordan
Iran
Cook Islands
Fiji
Marshall Islands
Micronesia
Niue
Palau Islands
Samoa
Tuvalu
Vanuatu
Barbados
British Virgin Islands
Dominica
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Montserrat
St Kitts and Nevis
St. Lucia
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Trinidad and Tobago
Bhutan
Cambodia
Indonesia
Kazakhstan
Laos
Macao
Maldives
Myanmar
Nepal
Sri Lanka
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Bolivia
El Salvador
Botswana
Burundi
Cape Verde Islands
Comoro Islands
Ethiopia
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
Madagascar
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mozambique
Rwanda
Senegal
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Somalia
Tanzania
Togo
Tunisia
Uganda
Zimbabwe
Source: Henley & Partners
