Here is the complete list of records broken during IPL 2023 final

Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings a has won the IPL 2023 titel. They defeated Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets (DLS) to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. This was the fifith title for Chennai Super Kings.

A look at the records that were broken during the IPL 2023 title:

Chennai Super Kings became the joint most successful franchise in the history of the tournament with five titles. They are second along with Mumbai Indians and Titans (South Africa) with seven titles – one behind Sialkot Stallions (8) in case of T20.

MS Dhoni also became the joint most successful IPL captain with five trophies. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is the only other cricketer to win five IPL titles.

Ambati Rayudu won his sixth IPL title – the joint-highest by any player along with Rohit Sharma.

This is the first time ever that three bowlers from the same team have finished in the top-3 of the purple cap list – Mohammed Shami (28), Rashid Khan (27), and Mohit Sharma (27).

Gujarat Titans’ total (214/4) against CSK was the highest by any team in a T20 tournament final which ended up on the losing side. Previously, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 200/7 in the 2016 IPL final but ended up falling short by eight runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

This was MS Dhoni’s 250th game in the Indian Premier League. He is the first in the history of the sport to reach the landmark.