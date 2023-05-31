In connection with PFI ‘plot to kill PM Modi,’ NIA conducts searches in Karnataka

In the Dakshina Kannada district of Bengaluru, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at various places. The Popular Front of India (PFI), a banned organisation, plotted to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Patna in July 2022, which is the subject of the NIA raids on Wednesday.

From the villages of Puttur, Kurnadka, Taripadpu, and Kumbra, the NIA also nabbed four individuals. The accused have been named as Samshuddin Kurnadka, Faizal Ahmed Tarigudde, Sajjad Hussain Kodimbadi, and Mohammed Haris Kumbra.

In its remand notice issued against PFI member Shafeeque Payeth last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that the PFI had planned to assassinate PM Modi during his visit to Patna on July 12, 2022. The PFI was allegedly planning terror modules and other attacks, according to the ED.

16 locations are being searched by NIA agents, including the Dakshina Kannada district’s Beltangadi, Puttur, Bantwala, Uppinangadi, and Venura. The raids are a part of an investigation into the outlawed organization’s plan to assassinate Prime Minister Modi at a rally in Bihar on July 12, 2022.

Officials are using the assistance of the local police to verify documents at 16 locations, according to NIA sources.

Homes, offices, and medical facilities connected to PFI activists were concurrently searched in Mangaluru, Puttur, Beltangady, Uppinangady, Venur, and Bantwal.