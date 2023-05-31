In Hyderabad, car showroom catches fire, damaging 16 vehicles

A big fire that damaged more than 15 cars late on Tuesday night in a used car store in Hyderabad’s LB Nagar caused panic among the locals. But no casualties have been indicated thus far.

LB Nagar DCP Sai Sree said, ‘A major fire accident took place at a second-hand car showroom under the LB Nagar Police Station limits. People noticed the fire pretty late as it took place after all the staffers left. As soon as we were informed, we alerted the fire officials.’

‘With the help of the fire department, the fire could be dozed off. Fire engines from LB Nagar, Hayathnagar, Balkampet, Malakpet, and Gawliguda reached the spot. More than 16 cars were damaged. As there is no electricity, the loss assessment will be done later.’

‘We had vacated the neighbouring houses and also precautions were taken so that it couldn’t spread to the furniture shop beside the showroom. No casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is not known yet. Further investigation is underway,’ she said.