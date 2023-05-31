Internet access restored in Saharanpur, UP

Internet connections were restored here on Wednesday, a day after they were interrupted due to tensions between Rajputs and the Gurjar minority over a march organized by the latter. According to a senior source, internet services were restored late Tuesday night after being halted for around 33 hours. Rajputs rejected the Gurjar community’s desire to hold a ‘Gaurav Yatra’ in honor of King Mihir Bhoj Pratihar. According to officials, the administration rejected permission for the parade to avoid a clash between the two populations.

The Gurjar community, however, went ahead with the parade on Monday, defying the prohibition. The opposing party retaliated by forming a human chain and blocking the path. As a result, District Magistrate Dinesh ordered the suspension of internet services in the region. Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada stated that individuals who had taken the law into their own hands and tainted the atmosphere will face action. The internet outage impacted bank services, digital payments, train and bus ticket bookings, and government office activities.