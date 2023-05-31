Minister S Jaishankar will pay a three-day visit to South Africa

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will arrive in South Africa on Thursday for a three-day tour to attend the BRICS summit in Capetown.According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), he will fly from South Africa to Namibia for a visit from June 4 to 6.”The external affairs minister will visit South Africa from June 1 to 3 to participate in the BRICS foreign ministers meeting being held in Capetown,” the MEA said in a statement.The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) grouping brings together five of the world’s largest emerging countries, accounting for 41% of the global population, 24% of global GDP, and 16% of worldwide commerce.

In addition to attending the BRICS meeting in Cape Town, Jaishankar will meet bilaterally with his South African counterpart, Naledi Pandor.He will meet with the President of South Africa, hold bilateral discussions with other BRICS foreign ministers, and participate in the ‘Friends of BRICS’ gathering.According to the MEA, Jaishankar will also connect with the Indian diaspora in Capetown.His travel to Namibia will be the first by an Indian external affairs minister to the African country.