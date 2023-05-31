New Zealand’s Civil Aviation Authority asks Air New Zealand to weigh passengers before departure

The aviation authorities in New Zealand have made an unusual request to its national carrier, Air New Zealand – they want passengers to be weighed before boarding international flights departing from Auckland International Airport. The Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand initiated this process to gather real-world data on the weight load and distribution of planes.

Air New Zealand explained that the passenger weight survey is part of their comprehensive approach to weighing everything that goes onboard the aircraft, including cargo, meals, and luggage. The airline uses average weights for customers, crew, and cabin bags, which are obtained through this survey. The decision to weigh passengers is driven by safety requirements and is mandated by the country’s civil aviation authority.

To address concerns about privacy, Air New Zealand assured passengers that their weight would remain confidential. The scales used during check-in will not display individual weights, and the data collected will be recorded anonymously, along with information from thousands of other passengers.

Participation in the survey is voluntary, and passengers who prefer not to be weighed can choose to skip the process. Air New Zealand emphasized that the aim is to ensure safe and efficient flights for everyone. The survey began on selected flights departing from Auckland and will continue until July 2, with the goal of collecting data from at least 10,000 passengers.

This is not the first time Air New Zealand has conducted a passenger weight survey. In 2021, they carried out a similar initiative for domestic flights, but the international survey was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The weight of passengers plays a significant role in aircraft operations, affecting aspects such as climb rate, cruising altitude, speed, and maneuverability. It is crucial for airlines to have accurate data on weight distribution to ensure optimal flight performance and safety.

By conducting this survey, New Zealand’s aviation authorities and Air New Zealand aim to obtain valuable information that will contribute to a better understanding of weight loads and improve load control practices.