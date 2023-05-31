Rafale fighter aircraft carried out “strategic” mission over the Indian Ocean region

Four Indian Air Force Rafale fighter aircraft flew a “strategic” mission over the Indian Ocean region for more than six hours on Wednesday, in a significant demonstration of their long-range combat capabilities, according to persons familiar with the operation. The jets took off from the Hasimara Air Force station in the eastern sector, completed the mission, which included numerous maneuvers and simulated operations, and returned to the base after achieving the anticipated outcomes, according to the statement. The mission was carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at a time when China is increasing its footprint in the Indian Ocean region, which is widely regarded as the Indian Navy’s backyard.

According to the sources, the four Rafale planes’ mission displayed their operational capability and readiness in coping with a variety of demanding conditions. The people listed above indicated the operation was carried out quite recently, without specifying the date. The mission was also mentioned on Twitter by the IAF. “Four IAF Rafales flew a long-range mission into the IOR for more than six hours.” En route to their Weapon Release Point, the aircraft ‘fought’ their way through a big force engagement. It said, “Pickle on time, weapon on target-the IAF way!” The IAF did not reveal the date of the mission either. The Rafale fighters are India’s first major acquisition of fighter planes in 23 years, following the import of Sukhoi jets from Russia.