Rahul Gandhi claims media misrepresents India; accuses BJP of ‘threatening’ people.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the ruling BJP government, accusing them of “threatening” the people and using the country’s agencies for their benefit. Speaking at an event in Santa Clara, California, Gandhi expressed his concerns about the control that BJP and RSS exert over India’s political instruments. He emphasized the need for his Bharat Jodo Yatra, as he realized that traditional political tools were no longer effective in connecting with the people. Gandhi stated, “The BJP is threatening people and misusing government agencies. The Bharat Jodo Yatra started because all the instruments that we needed to connect with the people were controlled by the BJP-RSS.”

He further explained the motivation behind the yatra, highlighting the difficulties faced in political action and their decision to walk from the southernmost tip of India to Srinagar. Gandhi emphasized that the yatra embodied the values of affection, respect, and humility. Drawing from historical examples, he mentioned spiritual leaders such as Guru Nanak Dev ji, Guru Basavanna ji, and Narayana Guru ji, who united the nation in a similar manner.

Gandhi asserted that the portrayal of India in the media does not reflect reality and is driven by a political narrative far from the truth. He pointed out the “huge distortion” and stated, “India is not what the media shows. The media likes to show a particular narrative. It likes to promote a political narrative that is actually not what is going on in India.” Gandhi encouraged people not to believe everything they see in the media, as it serves the interests of the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi embarked on a US tour to interact with the Indian diaspora and meet American lawmakers. Sam Pitroda, the Indian Overseas Congress chairperson, explained that Gandhi’s visit aims to promote shared values and a vision of real democracy, focusing on freedom, inclusion, sustainability, justice, peace, and opportunities worldwide.