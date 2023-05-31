South African Police Service releases the fourth quarter crime statistics for the year 2022-2023

The South African Police Service published the crime statistics for the fourth quarter of the 2022-2023 year on Tuesday. These statistics cover the period from January to March of this year.

According to the data, there was a 4% increase in violent crimes during the January-March 2023 period compared to the same period in 2022.

Regarding murder, Police Minister Bheki Cele stated that there has been a 3.4% increase in murder cases nationwide, totaling 6,289 between January and March 2023.

Minister Cele noted that the majority of killings occurred in Kwa Zulu-Natal, Western Cape, and Gauteng provinces, with arguments, vigilantism, and robberies being the primary motives. Kwa Zulu-Natal had the highest number of multiple-murder cases, followed by the Eastern Cape with 206 cases and 155 victims.

In terms of reported rape cases, there has been a decrease in the first three months; however, the number of reported rapes remains a concern, with 10,513 incidents recorded during that period. Out of these cases, 4,768 rapes took place either at the victim’s home or the perpetrator’s home.

Regarding women and children, there was a decrease of almost 20% in child murders, and a slight decrease in cases of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) against children, as reported by Cele. However, he highlighted that there were 29 more children who fell victim to attempted murder compared to the same period last year.

Minister Cele emphasized that women in the country continue to face violence, primarily at the hands of men. Attempted murder figures for the fourth quarter showed a double-digit percentage increase of 21.5%. In the first three months of 2023, 969 women were killed, and over 15,000 women were assaulted.

These statistics highlight the concerning rise in violent crimes, including murder and rape, and the ongoing challenges faced by women and children in South Africa.