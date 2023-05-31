South Korean military salvages suspected parts of North Korean spy satellite

On Wednesday, the South Korean military announced that it had located and was recovering a suspected part of a North Korean spy satellite that crashed following a rocket failure during its launch. The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul stated that they had identified the object, presumed to be part of North Korea’s “Space Launch Vehicle,” approximately 200 kilometers west of Eocheong Island. They released images showing a large barrel-like metal structure with thin pipes and wires, which had been salvaged from the waters.

According to the North Korean state news agency KCNA, the failed launch of the new “Chollima-1” satellite was attributed to engine and fuel system instability. This marked North Korea’s sixth attempt to launch a satellite and the first since 2016.

The spy satellite launch caused panic in Seoul, with air raid sirens and mobile phone alerts urging evacuations. Residents received a “Presidential Alert” asking them to prepare for a potential evacuation. However, a second mobile alert acknowledging an error was sent shortly after, causing confusion. Many residents felt panicked and attempted to seek shelter, with reports of overloaded emergency lines and slow internet.

While living under the constant threat from North Korea, some residents in Seoul had become complacent about the risks and proper response. The incident sparked discussions among office workers on their commutes, with thoughts on how to react to the alarm, such as withdrawing cash or storing water. There were calls for clearer and more informative alerts in the event of future emergencies.

The missile launch by North Korea also raised concerns in Japan, leading to the activation of the missile alert warning system in the Okinawa region. Japan’s Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada stated that the launch violated United Nations Security Council resolutions, and the Prime Minister’s office issued a tweet advising citizens to seek shelter. However, half an hour later, the government announced that the alert was cancelled, as it was determined that the missile was not heading towards Japan.