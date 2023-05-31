Tips to keep in mind while choosing a pet breed for your kids

The days of family pictures consisting only of humans are long gone. Nowadays, no collage is complete without a framed picture of our beloved pets. The sight of a beautiful puppy or a contentedly sleeping kitten warms our hearts and fills us with joy. Our pets are smart, silly, and undeniably cute, nourishing our hearts with their selfless love and unwavering loyalty.

In today’s modern Indian families, owning a pet has become a lifestyle choice, and there are numerous benefits to having a pet. Pets teach our children important life lessons such as responsibility, trust, compassion, respect, and patience.

While pets offer a multitude of benefits to our children, have we ever considered how deeply they can be affected if we don’t take care of them properly? While we have the power to decide what they eat and do, it is crucial to make the right choices.

Choosing the right breed of pet for our homes is the first and most important decision we need to make, and it requires careful consideration. Since dogs are more common in Indian homes than cats, let’s focus on the factors to consider when adopting a dog.

Select a breed with a friendly and patient temperament. Dogs known for their calmness and affectionate nature are ideal for families with children. Some recommended breeds include Golden Retrievers, Beagles, Poodles, and Pugs.

Take into account the size of the dog and how it will fit into your home. Larger dogs may be more challenging to handle and could pose a risk to small children. Medium to smaller breeds may be better suited for families living in apartments. However, if you have ample space, don’t hesitate to consider mastiffs, as they are a majestic sight in open areas.

Consider the energy level of the breed. High-energy dogs require plenty of exercise and playtime, while low-energy dogs may be more suitable for families with a more relaxed lifestyle.

Choosing a breed that is easy to train and willing to learn is advantageous. Intelligent dogs that enjoy working with people are excellent choices for families with children.

Before welcoming a dog into your home, make sure to have a vet check-up and review its registration papers with organizations like KCI (Kennel Club of India) and your local municipal corporation. This helps prevent illegal breeding and puppy mills in your area. Ensuring that your newly adopted pet is healthy and free of genetic disorders is crucial. Regular veterinary check-ups are essential to maintain your dog’s overall health and happiness.

It’s important to remember that every dog is unique, and breed traits do not guarantee a dog’s behavior. Proper socialization, training, and care are necessary for all dogs, regardless of their breed, to ensure they feel safe, loved, and well-behaved around children.