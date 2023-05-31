Tragic Loss: Toddler Tragically Passes Away in US After 9 Hours in Hot Car

A heart-wrenching incident occurred in Washington as a 1-year-old tragically lost their life after being left inside a car for nine hours. According to CNN, the child’s foster mother, who works at a local hospital, unintentionally left the toddler in the vehicle while going in for her shift at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup.

The mother only discovered the child in the car at the end of her shift, around 5 pm. Despite immediate efforts by medical professionals, the child couldn’t be revived. Puyallup Police Department’s public information officer, Don Bourbon, revealed that the car’s internal temperature had reached a scorching 110 degrees, contrasting with the 70 to 75-degree outdoor temperature. The foster mother and her family are fully cooperating with the investigation, and no charges have been filed at this point, as stated by the police. The hospital expressed its condolences and provided support for its employees affected by this tragic event, as reported by People magazine.