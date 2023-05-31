Youth nabbed in Balaramapuram teen death case, faces POCSO charges for harassing girl

A youth has been apprehended by the police in connection with the tragic suicide of Asmiya Mol at a private religious school in Balaramapuram. The arrested individual is identified as Hashim Khan, a resident of Poonthura, who had a close relationship with Asmiya Mol, a 17-year-old girl from Beemapalli. It is suspected that the harassment she endured and the aftermath of their relationship led her to take such a drastic step.

The police have charged the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). A dedicated team, led by Neyyattinkara ASP and consisting of inspectors from Balaramapuram and Kanjiramkulam police stations, was formed to investigate the circumstances surrounding Asmiya’s death. While it has been established as a suicide through post-mortem examination, the focus of the investigation is on determining the factors that contributed to this tragic event.

Although the post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of death as hanging with no other injuries on her body, Asmiya’s family suspects foul play and alleges that an Ustad and a teacher from the religious study center mentally harassed her. The employees of the religious center informed the police that they did not physically harm her but admitted to scolding her on certain occasions.

According to Asmiya’s classmates, she had made a promise not to return to the institution after the Bakrid vacation. The investigation continues as authorities work to uncover the truth behind this devastating incident.