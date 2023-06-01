3 police officers hurt in a gun battle in Manipur with alleged Kuki militants

Officials claimed on Thursday that three police officers were injured in a battle with suspected Kuki insurgents in Manipur’s Bishnupur district. According to them, the gunfight took place on Wednesday night at Tangjeng behind the Kumbi police station. The injured police officers have been taken to an Imphal hospital, they said. A heavy exchange of fire has also been reported from Chanung in the district of Imphal East. We have yet to receive a casualty report from there, a top source told PTI. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Wednesday that the government is dedicated to restoring peace in Manipur and ensuring the early return of all internally displaced people.

Meeting victims from both the Meitei and Kuki groups at state relief camps, he promised them of protection and stated that the government’s priority is to ensure their safe return home. We are committed to restoring peace in Manipur as soon as possible and ensuring their (refugees’) return to their homes, Shah added. Ethnic skirmishes erupted in the state over a month ago, following the organization of a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in the hill areas to protest the Meitei community’s desire for Scheduled Tribe (ST) designation. Following a relative pause of more than a month, the state saw a surge in clashes and gunfights between militants and security personnel on Sunday. According to officials, approximately 80 people have been murdered in the violence thus far. The army and police are conducting state-wide searches for secret weapons stores. Drone surveillance and the deployment of security officers continue, according to officials.