Amazon employees stage a walkout at company headquarters to protest against changes in company’s policies

A walkout took place at Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle as employees protested against changes in the company’s climate policy, layoffs, and a return-to-office mandate. Over 100 people gathered near the Spheres, a glass-dome monument on Amazon’s campus.

The protesters chanted slogans like “Emissions climbing. Time to act!” and “Stand together; don’t turn back!” The event was part of a global protest organized by Amazon Employees for Climate Justice (AECJ), with over 1,900 employees pledging to participate.

One employee, Kevin Freitas, expressed his support for those who believe that Amazon can do better in terms of the environment, personal choice, and work-life balance. He emphasized the simplicity of the desired improvements.

AECJ stated that the walkout was a response to Amazon’s recent actions, which they perceive as a step in the wrong direction. Specifically, the company removed a goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions for all Amazon shipments by 2030, although it still has a broader climate pledge for a later timeframe.

In addition to the climate policy changes, Amazon has recently cut around 27,000 jobs within the company, which accounts for 9% of its corporate workforce. This downsizing is significant for a company that has previously highlighted its job creation efforts.

Confusion arose among some staff due to a return-to-office mandate by May 1. Employees were unsure if they needed to relocate closer to their workplace or if they would be laid off before the deadline.

An Amazon spokesperson, Brad Glasser, stated that the company is committed to reducing carbon emissions and values employee feedback. He highlighted the positive collaboration resulting from the return-to-office policy.

Previous protests have occurred, including in 2019 when Amazon workers joined hundreds of employees from other major technology companies in San Francisco and Seattle, demanding faster action to address global warming.