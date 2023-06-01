Final Match: Messi’s Farewell Game for PSG Set for Saturday

According to coach Christophe Galtier, Lionel Messi, the renowned Argentine forward, will be playing his final game for Paris St Germain (PSG) against Clermont this Saturday. Galtier expressed his admiration for Messi, stating, “I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes.”

Since joining PSG from Barcelona in 2021 on a two-year contract, Messi has made a significant impact, contributing 21 goals and 20 assists in all competitions this season. Galtier acknowledged Messi’s importance to the team, emphasizing, “This year, he has been an important part of the team, always available. I don’t think any of the comments or criticisms are justified. He’s always been there for the team. It’s been a great privilege to accompany him throughout the season.”

Messi’s future at PSG has been the subject of speculation, with reports suggesting that he has received a formal offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal for the upcoming season. Additionally, there have been rumors linking him with a return to his boyhood club Barcelona and a potential move to the United States’ Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.