Florida Court sentences an art dealer to two years imprisonment for the sale of fake Andy Warhol paintings

On Tuesday, an art dealer in South Florida was sentenced to two years and three months in prison for his involvement in a scheme to sell fake Andy Warhol paintings. The court records show that 69-year-old Daniel Elie Bouaziz was sentenced in Fort Pierce federal court. In February, Bouaziz pleaded guilty to a single count of money laundering, resulting in the dropping of 16 other counts related to embezzlement and fraud.

The court imposed a $15,000 fine on Bouaziz, and a restitution hearing is scheduled for August 16. According to prosecutors, Bouaziz, the owner of Danieli Fine Art and Galerie Danieli in Palm Beach County, sold counterfeit artworks in October 2021, including pieces falsely attributed to Warhol, Keith Haring, Henri Matisse, and Roy Lichtenstein.

Investigators stated that Bouaziz deceived a customer by claiming that the artworks, priced between $75,000 and $240,000, were authentic originals, some even signed by the artists themselves. The customer made a down payment of $200,000, which was deposited into Bouaziz’s account, and the funds were later transferred to other accounts. However, the paintings turned out to be reproductions purchased in online auctions.

During the sentencing, Bouaziz’s defense appealed for a “reasonable” sentence, citing his age and poor health. However, Assistant US Attorney Sarah Schall argued that while Bouaziz may have appeared generous, he was defrauding others. She mentioned his philanthropy, luxury vehicles, ties to the local synagogue, and other tactics he used to win people over.

Federal prosecutors stated in a sentencing memorandum that Bouaziz knew some of the pieces he sold were fake. They cited an instance where he sold fraudulent art for $25,000 to an undercover agent. The prosecutors also highlighted how Bouaziz presented himself as a generous and respected figure in Palm Beach, using his wealth, social connections, and philanthropic activities to deceive others.

Bouaziz was charged in June following an investigation that involved search warrants, financial record reviews, and undercover art purchases to uncover the fraudulent activities.