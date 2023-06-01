Forex Market: Indian rupee settles higher against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee ended higher against the US dollar. At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 82.54 against the US dollar and then rose to 82.36, registering a gain of 39 paise over its previous close. It finally settled at 82.41 per dollar, 31 paise higher. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee closed at 82.75 against the US currency. The Indian currency is trading at 22.44 against the UAE dirham.

Also Read: Commodity market: Gold price slips down marginally

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.09% to 104.23. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 34 billion.