Gulf country announces ban on outdoor work

Doha: Ministry of Labour in Qatar has announced a ban on outdoor works during summer season. The ban will come into effect from today, June 1, 2023 to September 15, 2023. Outdoor working will be banned from 10am to 3:30pm during this season.

The ban was announced to protect workers from the dangers of heat stress in the summer. The ban enforcement is as per the Ministerial Resolution No. 17 of 2021 regarding the necessary precautions to protect workers from the dangers of heat stress during summer.