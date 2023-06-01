Harmison: Selfish players plagued England pre-2005 Ashes

Former fast bowler Steve Harmison reflects on the dynamics of the England cricket team in the late 90s and early 2000s, highlighting a shift in team spirit during the 2005 Ashes series. According to Harmison, the team transformed into a united entity, in contrast to previous years where selfishness prevailed among certain players. Harmison stated, “The difference between that and 2003, 2001 and 1999, 1997, was in 2005 we were a team.” He specifically mentioned players like Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton, Graham Thorpe, Dominic Cork, Darren Gough, and Andy Caddick as individuals who played together but lacked a cohesive team dynamic. Harmison’s remarks were made during an interview with SEN Radio.

Harmison’s comments were in response to former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie’s observation about the distinct urgency and intensity displayed by England in the 2005 Ashes. Gillespie admitted, “I noticed a big difference in the England side in the ’05 Ashes we’d never felt that as an Australian side before.” He pointed out that England displayed remarkable coordination and unity, illustrated by their swift preparation before the start of play. Gillespie described the scene, saying, “England would normally go out in dribs or drabs going onto the field (but this time) it was really noticeable… the whole England team was set up ready to play, ready to rock.”

The turnaround in team dynamics coincided with Michael Vaughan’s appointment as England captain in 2003, ultimately culminating in the team’s historic Ashes victory in 2005—their first Test series win over Australia since 1986/87. Harmison, who represented England in 63 Tests, acknowledged the Australian team’s unity, stating, “Looking at (the Australian team), your boys were a team. You might have had some differences, but we never picked up once (on any of them).”