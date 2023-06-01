In Bhubaneswar, transgender people will operate cesspool vehicles

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to employ transgender people in the operation and maintenance of cesspool vehicles in an effort to empower them, an official said on Thursday. In the presence of Mayor Sulochana Das and Commissioner Vijaya Amruta Kulange, an agreement was inked on Wednesday between BMC and transgender TG Swikruti SHG for the operation and maintenance of cesspool vehicles in the city. In the past, the municipal civic authority had involved transgender communities in various responsibilities such as parking, defaulters’ tax collecting, and cleanliness activities. According to officials, the BMC now maintains a fleet of nine cesspool vehicles to meet citizen demand for emptying septic tanks and delivering sludge to faecal sludge treatment plant sites.

Seven of them will be handed over to the TG Swikruti Group for operation and maintenance. There will be no performance security or monthly cost for entering into the arrangement. The Swikruti Group shall hire one authorized driver and two helpers for each vehicle and will pay at least the minimum appropriate remuneration as indicated for Core Sanitation personnel under the Garima plan. The transgender organisation agreed to disclose detailed information about the employees to the BMC. All cesspool vehicle personnel will receive training in dislodging service, health and hygiene, behavior, PPE use, and related protocols. Vehicle branding will follow BMC guidelines. The transgender group will provide services at the prescribed fee.