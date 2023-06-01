 Mahesh Babu announced his latest movie titled “Guntur Kaaram”

Mahesh Babu has unveiled the title of his latest Telugu film, “Guntur Kaaram.” On Wednesday, the 47-year-old actor revealed the title and trailer for his new film on social media as a tribute to his father, actor Krishna, on his birthday.

“Today is much more special! “This one’s for you, Nanna,” Babu said with the new film’s poster on Instagram. Ghattamaneni Sivarama Krishna, widely known as Krishna, was a veteran of Telugu cinema who died in November 2022 at the age of 80. Babu revealed the title of the film in another post. “Extremely flammable!””#GunturKaaram,” he tweeted. Trivikram directed the film, having previously collaborated with the superstar on “Athadu” (2005) and “Khaleja” (2010).

“Guntur Kaaram” is directed by S Radha Krishna and produced by Haarika & Hassine Creation. It also stars Pooja Hegde and Sree Leela. The film is set to be released in theaters around the country on January 13, 2024.