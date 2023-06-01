PM Modi and Nepal PM to inaugurate UP’s first land port

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ will virtually launch Uttar Pradesh’s first land port along the India-Nepal border.The Land Port Authority of India’s adviser at the Rupaidiha Land Port, A P Singh, stated on Wednesday that the prime ministers will inaugurate the facility from New Delhi at 11.30 a.m.According to him, senior officials from both countries have completed preparations for the inauguration.

Singh stated that the Land Port Authority of India, which reports to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, has established integrated check points on the country’s international borders to facilitate the transit of freight and passenger vehicles.Cross-border movement of cargo trucks is facilitated by putting customs, immigration, and other facilities from both countries under one roof at these border hubs, he added.Singh stated that the Rupaidiha Land Port, which is built on 115 acres of land, cost around Rs 200 crores to build.