Rajasthani homes would receive free 100 units of electricity: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stated on Wednesday that the first 100 units of electricity will be free for all households, regardless of monthly use.”The first 100 units of electricity will be given to families who consume more than 100 units per month at no cost.” That means, regardless of the amount of the bill, they will not have to pay any electricity charges for the first 100 units,” he tweeted.According to the chief minister, customers who consume up to 200 units of electricity per month would receive the first 100 units free.In addition, he stated that fixed rates, fuel surcharges, and all other charges for usage up to 200 units will be waived.

According to sources, just electricity charges of 100 to 200 units are required.Gehlot made the announcement based on feedback from inflation relief centers where people are registering for 10 initiatives, including the free power scheme.In a tweet, the Rajasthan chief minister stated that the bill for people who utilize up to 100 units of energy each month will remain nil and they will not have to pay any payment as previously.Gehlot declared free electricity up to 100 units per month in his budget earlier this year.Rajasthan Assembly elections are scheduled for later this year.