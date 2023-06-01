Tax collection crosses Rs 1,70,501 crore in April

New Delhi: Data released by the Union Finance Ministry revealed that the total revenue collection crossed Rs 1,70,501 crore in April. This comprises of Rs 1,58,901 crore in taxes, Rs 10,958 crore of non-tax income and Rs 642 crore of non-debt capital receipts. Non-debt capital receipts consisted of the recovery of loans of Rs 592 crore and miscellaneous capital receipts of Rs 9 crore.

Rs 59,140 crore has been transferred to state governments as devolution of share of taxes by the Centre up to this period. This is Rs 11,548 crore higher than the previous year.

Non-tax revenue is the recurring income earned by the government from sources other than taxes. Non-debt-creating capital receipts refer to those receipts of the government which lead to a decrease in assets, and not an increase in liabilities.

The total expenditure incurred by the government of India was Rs 3,04,096 crore which was 6.8% of corresponding Budget Estimates (BE) 2023-24, out of which Rs 2,25,639 crore is on revenue account and Rs 78,457 crore is on capital account. Of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 47,929 crore is on account of interest payments and Rs 25,161 crore is on account of major subsidies.

As for February 2023, the government of India received Rs 20,39,728 crore, comprising Rs 17,32,193-crore tax revenue, which is net to the Centre, Rs 2,48,635 crore of non-tax revenue and Rs 58,900 crore of non-debt capital receipts.