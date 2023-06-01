DH Latest NewsDH NEWSIngredientsLatest NewsNEWSRecipeFoodHealth

Two minutes delicious smoothie recipe for breakfast

Jun 1, 2023, 08:05 am IST

Ingredients:

– 1 frozen banana
– 1/2 cup frozen mixed berries
– 1/2 cup almond milk
– 1/4 cup rolled oats
– 1 tablespoon honey
– Optional toppings: sliced banana, sliced strawberries, granola, chia seeds, shredded coconut

Instructions:
1. In a blender, blend the frozen banana, frozen mixed berries, almond milk, rolled oats, and honey until smooth.
2. Pour the smoothie into a bowl.
3. Add any additional toppings of your choice, such as sliced banana, sliced strawberries, granola, chia seeds, or shredded coconut.

Enjoy your healthy and colorful smoothie bowl!

