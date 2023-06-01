US announces a fresh USD 300 million arms package for Ukraine

On Wednesday, the United States announced a new arms package worth $300 million for Ukraine, consisting of air defense systems and tens of thousands of ammunition rounds. However, the US has made it clear that Ukraine should not use this weaponry to carry out attacks within Russia.

John Kirby, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, stated that the US has conveyed its position to Ukraine both privately and publicly, emphasizing that they do not support or encourage attacks inside Russia.

According to the US Defense Department, this latest package brings the total value of US security assistance to Ukraine to $37.6 billion so far. The Pentagon stated that the US will continue working with allies and partners to provide Ukraine with the capabilities it needs for immediate battlefield requirements and long-term security assistance.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the US has led an unprecedented effort by NATO and other allies to provide military, security, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The timing of this assistance coincides with Ukraine’s preparation for a counter-offensive aimed at pushing Russian forces back from occupied territories in the east and south of the country.

Kirby outlined some ground rules, stating that the US does not dictate where Ukraine should strike or refrain from striking. Ultimately, President Volodymyr Zelensky and the military commanders make those decisions. However, the US does not want to see attacks inside Russia using equipment supplied by the US.

While concerns have been raised, the White House is confident that Ukraine will not utilize the US-built F-16 fighter jets for attacks beyond Ukraine’s borders, as European countries are set to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

Kirby emphasized that the US fully supports Ukraine’s efforts to counter the Russian invasion but wants to avoid situations that could escalate tensions and lead to a wider conflict.

The $300 million package includes munitions for Patriot air defense systems, AIM-7 air defense missiles, Avenger air defense systems, and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, according to the Pentagon.