56 passengers injured after Himachal roadways bus rams into hill

According to authorities, at least 56 passengers were hurt after their Himachal roads bus drove into a hill on a steep route in Rohru area of the district here on Friday. The tragedy occurred in the Barsheel area while the bus was traveling from Tinjanu to Chidgaon. According to preliminary investigations, the collision was caused by brake failure. The passengers began panicking as soon as the driver notified them of the brake failure, and the driver turned the bus towards the slope, sparing it from sliding down into a chasm. About 20 passengers with serious injuries were taken to the public hospital in Rohru, while the remaining 36 were treated and discharged from the Community Health Centre Sandasu in Chidgaon. This is the second bus collision in two days. On Thursday afternoon, a HRTC bus rolled down the road near Kshol near Karsog in Mandi district, injuring up to 40 persons. The automobile collided with a tree, but no one was killed.