According to the Union Culture Ministry, Telangana state formation day will be celebrated at Golconda Fort

The Union Ministry of Culture will celebrate Telangana state formation day on Friday with events in Hyderabad’s ancient Golconda Fort, authorities said.Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy will kick off the two-day celebrations with a flag-hoisting ceremony in the morning, followed by cultural performances in the evening. “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” will be the theme of the celebrations, they stated.According to a release from the Ministry of Culture, the 10th Telangana Formation Day is being celebrated in the Golconda Fort under the auspices of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

This event is part of a special program called “Qila Aur Kahaniya” that aims to promote forts and their glorious past throughout India, emphasizing the subject of cultural pride as a tribute to India’s vibrant culture and heritage. Several events have already taken place at forts in Chittorgarh and Kangra as part of this program, with more planned for places such as Bithoor Fort, Mandu Fort, Jhansi Fort, and Kangla Fort, among others.The spirit of Telangana is being commemorated in the Golconda Fort as part of the “Qila Aur Kahaniya” campaign.Telangana was formally established on June 2, 2014.

The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, launched by the Government of India, is a commemorative campaign commemorating the nation’s extraordinary 75-year journey since independence. This huge campaign, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, is being widely commemorated throughout the country and abroad. According to the ministry, over 1.78 lakh events have been held as part of this campaign.