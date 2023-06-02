After UP, farmers will hold khap mahapanchayat in Kurukshetra, Haryana on wrestlers’ protest

On Friday at 11 am, in Kurukshetra, Haryana, a khap mahapanchayat will be held to discuss the wrestlers’ ongoing protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and to develop a plan of action. To participate in the Sarav Jateey khap panchayat, leaders from UP and Haryana have travelled to Kurukshetra.

‘We made our daughters wrestlers and they started exploiting them and touching their bodies. We demand immediate action against Brij Bhushan,’ Khap leaders said. ‘The struggle against injustice will continue till action is taken against Brij Bhushan,’ they added.

A khap mahapanchayat will be held today at Jaat Dharmshala in Kurukshetra where a decision will be made collectively and unanimously regarding the wrestlers’ protest’s future plan of action, according to sources.

This occurs a day after a khap mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, where it was decided that a delegation would meet President Droupadi Murmu to seek justice for the wrestlers who are demanding action against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually abusing female grapplers.

Brij Bhushan Singh is accused of 48 crimes, owns two helicopters, 60 degree and 50 inter-colleges, one stud farm, and a helipad.He is a land gang member and was supposedly imprisoned under TADA, according to Bawa Parminder Arya, president of Soran Khap, UP, who spoke to India Today.

A copy of the FIRs lodged against Brij Bhushan Singh is available to India Today. The WFI boss has allegedly been charged with requesting sexual favours in two FIRs. Furthermore, he is the subject of at least 10 molestation allegations.

‘We will go to the President of India if need beâ€æ We are with you, you don’t have to worry,’ farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said.

‘Representatives of the khaps will meet the president and the government in support of the wrestlers and the fight will continue till they get justice,’ he pointed out.

According to news agency PTI, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced on Thursday that it has issued a document to President Droupadi Murmu requesting that she provide instructions allowing the women wrestlers to continue their protest at the Jantar Mantar.