Agni-1 ballistic missile successfully launched

India successfully launched the Agni-1 ballistic missile on Thursday, validating all operational and technical characteristics of the strategic weapon. According to the defence ministry, the missile launch was carried out by the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. A successful training launch of a medium-range ballistic missile, Agni-1, was carried out by the Strategic Forces Command from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha, on June 1, the Strategic Forces Command stated in a statement.The missile is a tried-and-true system capable of striking targets with pinpoint accuracy. All operational and technical parameters of the missile were successfully validated during the user training launch, it stated.

India has spent the last two decades working to improve its strategic deterrent capability by developing multiple ballistic missiles, precision-guided munitions, and related platforms. India has created several variations of the Agni missile series. India successfully tested the nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni-V, which has a range of up to 5,000 kilometers. The Agni 1 through 4 missiles have ranges ranging from 700 to 3,500 kilometers and have already been deployed.