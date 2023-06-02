Authorities in northern Mexico find 45 bags containing human remains

In a strange and disturbing discovery, authorities in northern Mexico made an alarming find on Thursday, June 1. While searching for seven missing workers from a call center who had disappeared a week earlier, they came across 45 bags containing human remains. At this point, officials are still working to determine the exact number of bodies present.

The bags containing dismembered bodies were found in a forest overlook called Mirador del Bosque, located in Guadalajara, a city in western Mexico, according to DW reports. However, the Jalisco state prosecutor’s office, which issued a statement about the bags, stated that it was not immediately clear if the remains belonged to the missing workers. Nonetheless, they will continue their search efforts.

The bags were recovered from a deep ravine, approximately 40 meters deep, in an area with challenging accessibility, as mentioned by the state prosecutors. Firefighters and civil defense personnel used a helicopter to retrieve remains from the gorge, and they will continue examining the site in the coming days.

Authorities initiated the investigation after receiving a report of possible body parts in the area. The first bag of human remains was discovered on Tuesday, leading to the subsequent discovery of dozens more the following day. Preliminary reports suggest that the remains belong to both men and women.

The search operation is being coordinated by the police in collaboration with the civil protection forces and firefighters of Zapopan city, who worked together to extract the bags from the ravine. Forensic personnel were also present at the site, assisting in determining the number of potential victims and attempting to identify them.

Guadalajara, situated in the state of Jalisco, is known as the stronghold of the powerful cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG). According to a report by the AP, citing federal government data, there are over 110,000 missing people in Mexico, with Jalisco reporting the highest number, accounting for 15,000 of the total.

In a separate incident in December, local authorities discovered four human skulls wrapped in aluminum foil inside a package at the Queretaro Intercontinental Airport. The package was bound for the United States from the violent coastal state of Michoacan. It was destined for an address in South Carolina, highlighting the grim reality of violence and trafficking in Mexico.