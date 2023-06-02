Calicut University splurges 50 lakhs on digital question paper distribution!

University of Calicut spends Rs 50 lakh on printing question papers despite online distribution during COVID-19 crisis. The payment to a ‘confidential printer’ was disclosed in a recent Syndicate meeting. Previously, question papers were distributed online to colleges, who had to print them with their own funds.
The university allocated Rs 4 per regular student and Rs 8 per distance education student to cover the expenses. The Printing Department now converts emailed question papers into PDF format. Before the pandemic, question papers were printed at a private press, known only to the registrar as the ‘confidential printer.’ The recent accounts suggest that funds were paid to unidentified beneficiaries using exam fees collected from students.
Post Your Comments