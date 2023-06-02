Calicut University splurges 50 lakhs on digital question paper distribution!

University of Calicut spends Rs 50 lakh on printing question papers despite online distribution during COVID-19 crisis. The payment to a ‘confidential printer’ was disclosed in a recent Syndicate meeting. Previously, question papers were distributed online to colleges, who had to print them with their own funds.

The university allocated Rs 4 per regular student and Rs 8 per distance education student to cover the expenses. The Printing Department now converts emailed question papers into PDF format. Before the pandemic, question papers were printed at a private press, known only to the registrar as the ‘confidential printer.’ The recent accounts suggest that funds were paid to unidentified beneficiaries using exam fees collected from students.